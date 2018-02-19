WINC Podcast (2/19): WWE RAW Review, Dual-Branded PPVs, Jeff Jarrett Headed To HOF, Apollo Crews

Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Topics include:

- WWE RAW Review

- WWE switching to dual-branded PPVs.

- Seth Rollins' record in-ring performance.

- Elimination Chamber Preview

- Jeff Jarrett heading into the WWE Hall of Fame.

- Rich Swann and WWE part ways.

- Dolph Ziggler's new WWE contract.

- Apollo Crews gets a name change.

And more!

