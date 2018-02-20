WrestlingInc.com

What Happened After RAW, AJ Styles Segment Set For SmackDown, Braun Strowman On Brock Lesnar

By Marc Middleton | February 20, 2018

- Above is a promo for this week's WWE SmackDown, featuring six-woman action plus WWE Champion AJ Styles speaking on the Fastlane Fatal 5 Way main event.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE RAW saw Matt Hardy defeat Bray Wyatt. As noted, the two will now do battle at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

- Braun Strowman tweeted the following after winning the Gauntlet Match on this week's RAW:

