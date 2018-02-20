Jeff Jarrett WWE Hall Of Fame Video, Kevin Owens On Not Getting Credit In WWE (Video), WWE MMC

- Above is the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame video package for Jeff Jarrett.
- You can see the final promo for the first round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge tournament below. This week's match will feature Nia Jax and Apollo vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
Will it be the team of #Apollo & @NiaJaxWWE or @MsCharlotteWWE & @REALBobbyRoode who advances in the @WWE Mixed Match Challenge? Find out LIVE on @Facebook Watch TOMORROW NIGHT at 10 PM ET! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/wj40CxhRZo— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2018
- WWE posted this video of Kevin Owens ranting while going to the ring at a weekend live event. Owens says he doesn't get any credit for being one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of the last few years but that's going to change at WWE Fastlane when he wins the Fatal 5 Way. Owens says he's the only one that matters in that match because this is The Kevin Owens Show.
It doesn't matter if he is on his way to the ring... if @FightOwensFight has something to say, he will make sure it is heard! #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/M9bYNmW6C4— WWE (@WWE) February 19, 2018