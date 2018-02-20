Renee Young On How Dean Ambrose Got Her Attention Over Other WWE Stars

On episode 172 of Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast, radio host and pro wrestling enthusiast Sam Roberts spoke with WWE personality Renee Young on a number of topics including her relationship with former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose.

According to Young, striking a balance with Ambrose has been difficult given their divergent personalities.

"I know [pro wrestling fans are obsessed with the real life relationship between the kayfabe Young and Ambrose]. Love it! Of course! Women love relationships! Yeah, yeah, it's funny having people care about your relationship. And we have kind of like a funny juxtaposition where I talk to everybody about everything all the time. Like, I don't really consider myself like a very private person, but he's the polar opposite, so it's finding that balance of what people can see and what people can't see." Young added, "but yeah, it's very interesting having people care about your relationship. It's funny. Parts of it don't seem that bad, but you get very protective of all of your things."

Along these lines, Young noted that being a cast member of Total Divas was difficult because of Ambrose being a rather private person. Moreover, Young mentioned that their interactions on that reality series were not an accurate reflection of their real life relationship.

"Obviously, when we were doing Total Divas that was an odd thing for us to make him not be just Dean Ambrose. You don't get to see how we actually are with each other when we are together." Young said of Ambrose, "he essentially is the person that you think he is. The person that you've dreamt up Dean Ambrose being, that's what he's like, but obviously it's different when we're home and our dynamic is much different than that. But, yeah, he's a lovely man! He's really, truly great."

While many WWE Superstars showed romantic interest in Young upon her arrival in WWE, Ambrose stood out by playing it cool. Also, the now injured Shield member would call Young just to talk.

"I feel like everyone else was, trying to, like, get my attention, maybe, and he was trying to play it cool. So I didn't know this [was Ambrose's tactic]. And people are always perplexed, like, 'how did you guys get together?' He doesn't talk to anybody, but he always talked to me and I didn't know because I didn't know him prior, so I was like, 'okay.'" Young explained, "he was very subtle in his approach, kind of, but the thing that threw me off the most about him, which I don't think a lot of people do these days, is he would call me. He would, like, call me. Yeah, man! Like, my phone would ring and he was still in my phone as 'Dean Ambrose' and he would call me."

