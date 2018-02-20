WWE NXT Superstar Turns 33, Finn Balor On Seth Rollins And The Miz, Sasha Banks Warns Absolution

- Above is new video of Sasha Banks talking to Mike Rome after taking the beatdown on last night's RAW. Banks says the Elimination Chamber is every woman for herself but the odds are in her favor, not Absolution. Banks says Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are going to see a whole new side of The Boss on Sunday.

- WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain turns 33 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki turns 75 and Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim turns 41.

- Finn Balor tweeted the following on Seth Rollins' Gauntlet Match performance from last night and a warning to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz as they prepare for Sunday's Chamber match: