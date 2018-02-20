WrestlingInc.com

WWE NXT Superstar Turns 33, Finn Balor On Seth Rollins And The Miz, Sasha Banks Warns Absolution

By Marc Middleton | February 20, 2018

- Above is new video of Sasha Banks talking to Mike Rome after taking the beatdown on last night's RAW. Banks says the Elimination Chamber is every woman for herself but the odds are in her favor, not Absolution. Banks says Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are going to see a whole new side of The Boss on Sunday.

- WWE NXT Superstar Killian Dain turns 33 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki turns 75 and Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim turns 41.

- Finn Balor tweeted the following on Seth Rollins' Gauntlet Match performance from last night and a warning to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz as they prepare for Sunday's Chamber match:

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 25% Off Orders $30+ (Includes Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top