Karen & Jeff Jarrett On His WWE HOF Induction, Men's Chamber News, Drew McIntyre - ICW HOF Videos

By Marc Middleton | February 20, 2018

- As noted, WWE NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre was inducted into Insane Championship Wrestling's Hall of Fame in Glasgow last week. Above and below are videos of McIntyre at the event, courtesy of ICW.

- It was noted during last night's RAW that the men's Elimination Chamber match will start with three Superstars on Sunday. This change was made due to there being 7 competitors in the match. As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz has the #1 spot while Elias has the #7 spot.

Jeff Jarrett On WWE Firing Him On Live TV, Being Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame, AJ Styles
- Jeff Jarrett and wife Karen Jarrett posted the following on Jeff's 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction:

There's not enough space in a tweet or a post to say all the "thank-you's" that I want to say! Ready for New Orleans! 4/6/2018 #WWEHOF #NeverSayNever #Convergence

