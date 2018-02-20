News For Tonight's WWE SmackDown, MMC & 205 Live - AJ Styles Segment, #1 Contenders Match, More

Tonight's WWE SmackDown, WWE Mixed Match Challenge and WWE 205 Live shows will take place from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

Confirmed for SmackDown is The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable in a #1 contenders match, WWE Champion AJ Styles' response to the Fatal 5 Way at Fastlane plus six-woman action with The Riott Squad vs. Becky Lynch, Naomi and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Tonight's MMC episode will see the first round wrap with Nia Jax and Apollo vs. Flair and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode. 205 Live will see the end of the first round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament with Buddy Murphy vs. Ariya Daivari and Jack Gallagher vs. Mustafa Ali.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's blue brand show:

* Charlotte Flair, Naomi & Becky Lynch to battle The Riott Squad

* How will WWE Champion AJ Styles deal with his upcoming Fatal 5-Way Match?

* The New Day to battle Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable

* Is Bobby Roode's U.S. Title reign in danger?

* Are The Bludgeon Brothers on the hunt for The Usos?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us at 8pm EST for live coverage.