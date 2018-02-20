WrestlingInc.com

James Ellsworth Reveals Intergender Title (Photo), More On Gauntlet History, Justin Credible Trailer

By Marc Middleton | February 20, 2018

- Above is a teaser trailer for a new documentary on former WWE & ECW Superstar Justin Credible that is coming soon.

- As noted, Seth Rollins made history on last night's RAW as his 1 hour and 5 minute Gauntlet Match performance was the longest in-ring performance by a single competitor in RAW history. That Gauntlet Match was also the longest match in company history at just over 2 hours.

James Ellsworth On Which Star Invited Him To Dress With Other Talent, Pitching Ideas When Released
See Also
James Ellsworth On Which Star Invited Him To Dress With Other Talent, Pitching Ideas When Released

- Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth has a new Intergender Title that he will be defending on the indies. You can see the title in his Instagram post below:

Ready to take on any woman for the world inter-gender championship, more on this in the coming days.. [email protected] #duh

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 25% Off Orders $30+ (Includes Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top