Seth Rollins On His History Making RAW Performance, RAW Moment Of Silence Video, WWE Ratings Delayed

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW opened with JoJo calling for a moment of silence to remember the victims of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Above is video from that moment.

- The RAW viewership will be delayed today due to the President's Day holiday on Monday. RAW numbers will be released on Wednesday and SmackDown numbers will be released on Thursday. WWE stock updates will resume today.

- Seth Rollins tweeted the following on his big performance in last night's RAW Gauntlet Match. Rollins set a record by performing for 1 hour and 5 minutes.