WrestlingInc.com

Seth Rollins On His History Making RAW Performance, RAW Moment Of Silence Video, WWE Ratings Delayed

By Marc Middleton | February 20, 2018

- As noted, last night's WWE RAW opened with JoJo calling for a moment of silence to remember the victims of last week's school shooting in Parkland, Florida. Above is video from that moment.

- The RAW viewership will be delayed today due to the President's Day holiday on Monday. RAW numbers will be released on Wednesday and SmackDown numbers will be released on Thursday. WWE stock updates will resume today.

Seth Rollins On If There Is Real Animosity With Finn Balor, Curb Stomp Returning, Face Vs. Heel
See Also
Seth Rollins On If There Is Real Animosity With Finn Balor, Curb Stomp Returning, Face Vs. Heel

- Seth Rollins tweeted the following on his big performance in last night's RAW Gauntlet Match. Rollins set a record by performing for 1 hour and 5 minutes.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 25% Off Orders $30+ (Includes Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top