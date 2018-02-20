WWE Stars Celebrate Jeff Jarrett Induction (Video), Jack Swagger On How He's Doing Now, Renee Young

- Above is new backstage video of Zack Ryder and Dolph Ziggler celebrating Jeff Jarrett's 2018 WWE Hall of Fame induction.

- After premiering her own RAW Pre-show on Instagram last week, Renee Young tried to continue the show this week but had technical difficulties. She wrote the following in response to a fan, "Our stream got messed up and we couldn't save it to the stories [emoji] we'll be back with a Smackdown edition tomorrow"

- Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jack Swagger wrote the following on Instagram about how he's doing almost one year after leaving WWE. Swagger was officially released from WWE in March 2017 and is currently training to make his Bellator MMA debut.

At the beginning of 2017, my body was banged up and in the worst shape of my life. What a difference a year can make. Hard work and Good people can change your world. Change is scary but it could be the best thing to happen to you!!