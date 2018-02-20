Twitter Drama Erupts After Mandy Rose Uses Hair Whip On Monday's WWE RAW

NXT wrestler Bianca Belair responded to a tweet about Mandy Rose whipping her hair on RAW and things escalated quickly. During last night's six woman tag team match, Mandy gave Bayley a hair whip to the face, as seen below:

Belair, who has been doing the hair whip since making her televised NXT debut last May, posted these tweets accusing Mandy of imitating her:

??So many people try and imitate what we do ?? https://t.co/tgA3ip0Po9 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 20, 2018

.@BiancaBelairWWE would like a word with Mandy on the proper way to pull this off. https://t.co/FGHAydG3lc — Cranjis McBasketballs (@BobbyFJtown) February 20, 2018

You're not me.

You never will be me.

The #HairWhip is MINE.

Have a seat.

Matter of fact.

Have SEVERAL SEATS. https://t.co/B1jt4zPpGK — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 20, 2018

That led to this exchange between Mandy and Bianca:

Hunnyyyyy... trust me I don't need to buy a FAKE piece of hair to use as a weapon... ?? it's called a hair FLIP, chill out there toots ! ?? #Salty https://t.co/L9f5RYikUp — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) February 20, 2018

FAke?

YOU would know all about being FAKE. I'm more REAL than you will ever be.



???????You walked right into that one. — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 20, 2018

HA so original! You're right, and I look damn good. You had your 5 minutes of relevancy. You're welcome.



I'm gonna go back to making history... and you... go do what you do. A hair flip. ?? https://t.co/OWYJZDm2Mo — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) February 20, 2018

mandy is on the main roster about to make history on sunday and bianca is still irrelevant and in nxt ??????? — Joshlyn Loves Paige (@paigesreturn) February 20, 2018

Paige, Goldust and NXT prospect Montez Ford ended up chiming in, which resulted in a side Twitter feud between Goldust and Ford:

I'm sorry you have to listen to the jealous people. I'll get my staff on it. #RoseGold https://t.co/7CCmaramhT — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) February 20, 2018

Who is this Binaca girl? #TheGoldenGoddes takes this one easy. As a matter of fact, Binaca, my #HairFlip is better than yours too!! Sit down and learn something. https://t.co/FzVXfXqRkR — Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) February 20, 2018

Ah look at @Goldust standing up for his "Terri."

Reminds me of the attitude era days!



It's spelled Bianca.

So either you disrespectful



Or



Spell check may not be in that Nokia of yours.



&& you know where to find me.

Grinding at the @WWEPerformCtr



I'll make sure they let u in https://t.co/XLE8QifEnL — Montez Ford (@MontezFordWWE) February 20, 2018