Twitter Drama Erupts After Mandy Rose Uses Hair Whip On Monday's WWE RAW

NXT wrestler Bianca Belair responded to a tweet about Mandy Rose whipping her hair on RAW and things escalated quickly. During last night's six woman tag team match, Mandy gave Bayley a hair whip to the face, as seen below:
A SAVAGE move by #Absolution's @WWE_MandyRose...#RAW pic.twitter.com/5ynrI8I06s— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 20, 2018
Belair, who has been doing the hair whip since making her televised NXT debut last May, posted these tweets accusing Mandy of imitating her:
@WWE_MandyRose whipping her hair but that ain't got nothing on @BiancaBelairWWE. #WWE #Raw— Goddess (@TheYearOfBliss) February 20, 2018
??So many people try and imitate what we do ?? https://t.co/tgA3ip0Po9— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 20, 2018
.@BiancaBelairWWE would like a word with Mandy on the proper way to pull this off. https://t.co/FGHAydG3lc— Cranjis McBasketballs (@BobbyFJtown) February 20, 2018
You're not me.— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 20, 2018
You never will be me.
The #HairWhip is MINE.
Have a seat.
Matter of fact.
Have SEVERAL SEATS. https://t.co/B1jt4zPpGK
That led to this exchange between Mandy and Bianca:
Hunnyyyyy... trust me I don't need to buy a FAKE piece of hair to use as a weapon... ?? it's called a hair FLIP, chill out there toots ! ?? #Salty https://t.co/L9f5RYikUp— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) February 20, 2018
FAke?— Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 20, 2018
YOU would know all about being FAKE. I'm more REAL than you will ever be.
???????You walked right into that one.
HA so original! You're right, and I look damn good. You had your 5 minutes of relevancy. You're welcome.— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) February 20, 2018
I'm gonna go back to making history... and you... go do what you do. A hair flip. ?? https://t.co/OWYJZDm2Mo
mandy is on the main roster about to make history on sunday and bianca is still irrelevant and in nxt ???????— Joshlyn Loves Paige (@paigesreturn) February 20, 2018
Exactly ... https://t.co/mCnEBx7dIq— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) February 20, 2018
Paige, Goldust and NXT prospect Montez Ford ended up chiming in, which resulted in a side Twitter feud between Goldust and Ford:
Yikes. Wassup new girl. ????@WWE_MandyRose keep hair flipping girl. https://t.co/ml2kqHI20D— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 20, 2018
I'm sorry you have to listen to the jealous people. I'll get my staff on it. #RoseGold https://t.co/7CCmaramhT— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) February 20, 2018
Who is this Binaca girl? #TheGoldenGoddes takes this one easy. As a matter of fact, Binaca, my #HairFlip is better than yours too!! Sit down and learn something. https://t.co/FzVXfXqRkR— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) February 20, 2018
Ah look at @Goldust standing up for his "Terri."— Montez Ford (@MontezFordWWE) February 20, 2018
Reminds me of the attitude era days!
It's spelled Bianca.
So either you disrespectful
Or
Spell check may not be in that Nokia of yours.
&& you know where to find me.
Grinding at the @WWEPerformCtr
I'll make sure they let u in https://t.co/XLE8QifEnL
Nice comeback Paw paw. ????????????— Montez Ford (@MontezFordWWE) February 20, 2018
I'm a USMC veteran.
I served this country just so people like you could keep living your DREAM.
Unfortunately, it's for some people like you.
But sure, I've had to do OPS finding people, so you shouldn't be too hard.#IllMakeItOnMyWay https://t.co/8Aw7pJ75pw
Hey @MontezFordWWE just kidding with you and @BiancaBelairWWE pal. But I'm serious when I say, #RoseGold with the #GoldenGodess and "Her" #GoldenHairflip are what's cookin. @WWE_MandyRose @WWE— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) February 20, 2018