Twitter Drama Erupts After Mandy Rose Uses Hair Whip On Monday's WWE RAW

By Raj Giri | February 20, 2018

NXT wrestler Bianca Belair responded to a tweet about Mandy Rose whipping her hair on RAW and things escalated quickly. During last night's six woman tag team match, Mandy gave Bayley a hair whip to the face, as seen below:

Belair, who has been doing the hair whip since making her televised NXT debut last May, posted these tweets accusing Mandy of imitating her:

That led to this exchange between Mandy and Bianca:

Paige, Goldust and NXT prospect Montez Ford ended up chiming in, which resulted in a side Twitter feud between Goldust and Ford:

