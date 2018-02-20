Former WWE Superstar Teases Return (Video), Mahabali Shera On Signing With WWE, Steve Austin Video

- As noted, a new episode of WWE Music Power 10 will premiere on the WWE Network this Wednesday night. Above is a preview with host Charly Caruso taking a look at WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin's entrance at the RAW 25th Anniversary special.

- Former TNA star Amanpreet Singh (Mahabali Shera) tweeted the following on recently signing with WWE and reporting to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

They say be careful what you wish for, because it might just come true. No words can capture what I am feeling right now. 17 years ago this was just a dream. And here I am, living that dream!! Thank you @wwe for embracing me with open arms. @WWEIndia @WWENXT @TripleH pic.twitter.com/EaRCiQwb1W — Mahabali Shera (@MahabaliShera) February 19, 2018

- WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr. tweeted this video of son Ted DiBiase Jr. plugging his new "Price of Fame" documentary on iTunes. DiBiase Jr., who retired back in 2013, thanks the WWE Universe for their support and says he misses them. He notes that it took 4 years to make the documentary a reality. DiBiase also teases a WWE return when he says he has some unfinished business with his legacy, adding a "never say never" tease. DiBiase says there is a chance that he could make his WWE comeback in the future. DiBiase asks fans to let him know if they want to see him back because he would love to be back, potentially, maybe.