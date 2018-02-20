Becky Lynch On WWE Signing Ronda Rousey, If Female Talents Have To Work Harder To Prove Themselves

Becky Lynch recently spoke with The Phoenix New Times to promote tonight's WWE SmackDown tapings. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Have the wrestlers in the woman's division had to work harder to prove yourselves? Maybe twice as hard as the male superstars.

"I think so, yeah. You know what I mean? I think when you're trying to overcome something and prove something, you always have to work harder and you always have to give that 110 percent. And I think the greatest thing about that is that's the drive from all of us. So nobody rests on their laurels and nobody becomes complacent because everybody's trying to be the best.

"But everybody's trying to be that first woman to main-event WrestleManina. And any time you've got healthy competition, it always pushed you harder and I think that was the greatest thing with the Four Horsewomen. What we did is we came together while at NXT at the same time and we have a common goal and a common vision and that's to strive to be the best and change things and change the way things work and I think that was what coached us all so much. We always just wanted to outdo each other."

What's your opinion about the WWE bringing in Ronda Rousey?

"So I think there's a lot of good aspects, and I think that Ronda Rousey has obviously proven that she's a superstar. Like, a colossal superstar. Before her, there were no women in the UFC. That's remarkable. And she was an Olympian, and she brings in pay-per-view buys. There's no doubt that she's amazing.

"I'm curious to see what she can do in a wrestling ring, because it's a different kettle of fish. And, obviously, with UFC and with such an incredible history and being so accomplished in judo, she's going to take up everything so easily. So it's just going to be a matter of seeing how she does in this business. I know she's a huge wrestling fan so that's always great, too. I think you learn better and you learn faster when you're a fan because you know what it's supposed to be and you're able to emulate your heroes and stuff like that."

Do you want to face off against her in a match?

"Of course, I would love to. There's nobody that I wouldn't want to either fight or wrestle. Any girl who comes in the door, I want to have a match with them and bring the best out of them and make a good, compelling story for our audience. There's nobody I wouldn't want to fight."

Becky also talked more about the women's revolution, being involved in the first women's Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank matches, if women should headline this year's WrestleMania and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Source: Phoenix New Times