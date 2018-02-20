Kurt Angle On Vince McMahon Never Giving Him Bad Advice, John Cena RAW Stat, Tonight's SmackDown

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- John Cena's pinfall loss to Seth Rollins in the Gauntlet Match on last night's RAW was just the 15th time that Cena has lost a WWE TV match clean. This was also the first time that Cena has lost clean on RAW since his loss to Triple H on October 10th, 2009.

- Below is video from the new WWE Photoshoot episode with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, discussing his relationship with Vince McMahon. Angle says during his first WWE run he spent a lot of time with Vince, who became like a second father to him. Angle says Vince never gave him bad advice as everything he ever said was either spot-on or 99% right. Angle says he questioned Vince on a lot of things but Vince always asked him to trust him, and Angle did, and Vince always looked out for his best interests.