Roman Reigns Gives Props To Seth Rollins, Sheamus Trains With Mickie James (Video), Usos Warning

- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus trains with Mickie James in this new Celtic Warrior Workouts video.

- As seen below, Roman Reigns took to Twitter today to give Seth Rollins respect for his history-making Gauntlet Match performance on RAW and to remind everyone that he plans on going to WrestleMania 34 to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after winning Sunday's Elimination Chamber match:

You live to fight another day. Respect to @WWERollins for going over an hour in the ring on #Raw...but at #WWEChamber I'M going the distance: the main event of @WrestleMania. #WitnessMe — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 20, 2018

See Also Jailed Roman Reigns Accuser Explains How Reigns Avoided Testing Positive For Substance Abuse

- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos sending a warning to The New Day and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable. The two teams will do battle on tonight's SmackDown with the winners going on to WWE Fastlane to face The Usos.