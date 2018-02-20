WrestlingInc.com

Roman Reigns Gives Props To Seth Rollins, Sheamus Trains With Mickie James (Video), Usos Warning

By Marc Middleton | February 20, 2018

- RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus trains with Mickie James in this new Celtic Warrior Workouts video.

- As seen below, Roman Reigns took to Twitter today to give Seth Rollins respect for his history-making Gauntlet Match performance on RAW and to remind everyone that he plans on going to WrestleMania 34 to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar after winning Sunday's Elimination Chamber match:

Jailed Roman Reigns Accuser Explains How Reigns Avoided Testing Positive For Substance Abuse
See Also
Jailed Roman Reigns Accuser Explains How Reigns Avoided Testing Positive For Substance Abuse

- WWE posted this video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos sending a warning to The New Day and Shelton Benjamin & Chad Gable. The two teams will do battle on tonight's SmackDown with the winners going on to WWE Fastlane to face The Usos.

Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

» WWE Shop: Save 25% Off Orders $30+ (Includes Titles)

Most Popular

Back To Top