The Undertaker Works Out (Video), Jeff Jarrett On What Ronda Rousey Means For WWE, Apollo Update

- TMZ Sports has another video from their interview with 2018 WWE Hall of Fame inductee Jeff Jarrett, which you can watch in the video above. In the video, Jarrett said that he's excited to see former TNA stars like WWE Champion AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Eric Young and others during WrestleMania weekend. He also talked about WWE signing Ronda Rousey, and said that she equals big box office.

"She's got a box office appeal, it's proven," Jarrett said. "She carries a mystique about her and that is what WWE does best. When you have truly a mainstream star, Vince and the team - and Hunter and Stephanie - they all get their opportunity to really laser focus that spotlight on her. It's going to be big box office and it's going to be exciting to see how it rolls out. That's part of the excitement about it, it's the journey as opposed to the big payoff match."

- With WWE changing Apollo Crews' name to simply "Apollo", his Twitter handle has changed from @ApolloCrews to @WWEApollo.

- Michelle McCool posted the videos below of herself and The Undertaker working out (you need to swipe to see the Taker video). As noted, Taker is rumored to be facing John Cena at WrestleMania 34.

