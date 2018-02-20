Goldust Praises RAW Tag Team, ECW Original To Release Autobiography Soon, WWE RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Phoenix.

- Former WWE, ECW and WCW star Sabu will be releasing his autobiography later this year, according to PWInsider. The book is being co-written by Kenny Casanova, who has worked on other books for Vader, "Brutus Beefcake" Ed Leslie, Kamala and others.

- WWE veteran Goldust took to Twitter on Monday and praised The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder for their work at Sunday's live event in Prescott, AZ. The match saw Goldust, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Titus O'Neil and Apollo defeat The Revival, Curt Hawkins, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel in a 10-man match. Goldust wrote: