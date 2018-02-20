Rusev On Fans Not Seeing Him As A Stereotypical Foreign Heel

I was recently on a media call with Rusev. Below are the questions that I asked The Bulgarian Brute on behalf of Wrestling Inc.:

If WWE fans cheering him took him by surprise given how they have reacted to foreign heels in the past:

"No, no, it didn't take me by surprise. I mean – yes and no. It's because, they think I'm more than that (a foreign heel). They think I'm more than a stereotypical guy from a country that speaks broken English. They see more than that. They see my passion and connect with me, and I connect with them. That's why, now, instead of boos, you hear the Rusev Day chants. So, I'm still Bulgarian, and I'm still speaking, and I haven't changed anything. But it all happened organically, and that's how the best things happen."

With WWE fans behind him, if WrestleMania could be the turning point for him in 2018:

"Well, I don't even know what I'll be doing at WrestleMania, so it's very far – fetched for me to think that WrestleMania is going to be my moment, to turn 2018 (around). I don't even know; I take it day by day. Each Rusev Day by each Rusev Day. As long as I open my eyes in the morning, that's a great opportunity for me, and that's how I look at it."

With him having a war of words with Conor in 2016, and Ronda coming to WWE, if he would welcome McGregor to WWE:

"McGregor? He's not coming to WWE. What is he going to do here? He just made $ 160 million (against Mayweather). What is he going to do here? He's going to sit at home."

(If McGregor does)

"Yeah, I'd definitely like to see him, me and Sheamus get a pint of Guinness, and go from there (laughs)."