UFC Fighter To Serve As 'Ring Boy,' Former UFC Champion Now A Promoter, UFC On FOX 28 Video

- This Saturday night, UFC on FOX 28 takes place from the Amway Center in Orlando. The card features Josh Emmett vs. Jeremy Stephens in a key featherweight five-round affair live on FOX.

To promote the coming card, the promotion has released a replay of "Road to the Octagon,: which provides behind-the-scenes footage and training camp access for Emmett, Stephens, Jessica Andrade, Tecia Torres, Ovince Saint Preux and Ilir Latifi.

- Former Ultimate Fighter competitor Elias Theodorou has a new job: ring boy. Theodorou confirmed on The MMA Hour recently that he will work the Invicta FC 28 event that airs live on UFC Fight Pass from Salt Lake City, Utah on March 24.

"Mixed martial arts has been at the forefront of equality in many different ways," Theodorou said (thanks to MMA Fighting for the quotes). "You can see in regards to women being on top of pay-per-views and selling millions and also now myself included as the first ring boy."

To prepare himself for the position, Theodorou worked an event in Montreal earlier this month. He will be able to wear his sponsor logos on his gear for the night.

- Former UFC champion Frank Mir enjoys the sport of MMA, as he's served as a fighter and announcer previously. Now, he'll act as a promoter. It was recently reported that Mir has agreed to a new role as promoter for ACB, a promotion out of Russia.

"I know they are keen to break into the American market and I'm down for doing less travel so I asked if they were interested in coming to America, then I could be a contact in the US that could promote the events for them which they were very open to," Mir said in a press release. "I actually approached them."

Mir, who will face Fedor Emelianenko later this year as part of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, will help with the expansion of ACB into the U.S., United Kingdom and Australia. He has worked as a color commentator since 2006.