Luke Gallows And Karl Anderson Taunt Mike Rome (Video), John Cena Drives A T-Rex (Video), WWE Stock

- Above is the latest episode of John Cena's "Auto Geek" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel. Cena takes a 2017 Campagna T-Rex 16SP for a spin.

- WWE stock was down 0.27% today, closing at $36.39 per share. Today's high was $36.90 and the low was $36.09.

- WWE partner NERDS Clothing posted this backstage video of Mike Rome, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Rome wants to put the whole "nerds - too sweet" thing beind them and suggests they put his face on the new Gallows & Anderson t-shirt but there are... no NERDS allowed!