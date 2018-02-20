WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Promo, Stephanie McMahon - Lilian Garcia Note, RAW Social Score

- Above is a promo for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode, featuring the final two first round matches in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament - Buddy Murphy vs. Ariya Daivari and Mustafa Ali vs. Jack Gallagher.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.209 million total interactions this week - 180,000 on Facebook, 814,000 on Instagram and 215,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.361 million interactions - 177,000 Facebook interactions, 990,000 Instagram interactions and 194,000 Twitter interactions.

- Lilian Garcia will interview Stephanie McMahon on the next episode of her "Chasing Glory" podcast. She tweeted the following and asked fans for questions: