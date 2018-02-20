WrestlingInc.com

WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Promo, Stephanie McMahon - Lilian Garcia Note, RAW Social Score

By Marc Middleton | February 20, 2018

- Above is a promo for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode, featuring the final two first round matches in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament - Buddy Murphy vs. Ariya Daivari and Mustafa Ali vs. Jack Gallagher.

- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.209 million total interactions this week - 180,000 on Facebook, 814,000 on Instagram and 215,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.361 million interactions - 177,000 Facebook interactions, 990,000 Instagram interactions and 194,000 Twitter interactions.

Stephanie McMahon On The Potential Sale Of WWE, Transforming WWE And The Women's Division
Stephanie McMahon On The Potential Sale Of WWE, Transforming WWE And The Women's Division

- Lilian Garcia will interview Stephanie McMahon on the next episode of her "Chasing Glory" podcast. She tweeted the following and asked fans for questions:

