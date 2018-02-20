WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Promo, Stephanie McMahon - Lilian Garcia Note, RAW Social Score

- Above is a promo for tonight's WWE 205 Live episode, featuring the final two first round matches in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament - Buddy Murphy vs. Ariya Daivari and Mustafa Ali vs. Jack Gallagher.
- Monday's WWE RAW ranked #1 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings. RAW had 1.209 million total interactions this week - 180,000 on Facebook, 814,000 on Instagram and 215,000 on Twitter. This is down from last week's RAW, which drew a total of 1.361 million interactions - 177,000 Facebook interactions, 990,000 Instagram interactions and 194,000 Twitter interactions.
- Lilian Garcia will interview Stephanie McMahon on the next episode of her "Chasing Glory" podcast. She tweeted the following and asked fans for questions:
BREAKING NEWS: Guys I'm SUPER excited to announce that @StephMcMahon will be my NEXT guest on Chasing Glory !! Get your questions in now of what you would like me to ask her! Yours could be picked!! Make sure to use #ChasingGlory— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) February 20, 2018