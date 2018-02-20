WWE SmackDown Results - AJ Styles Headlines, Six-Woman Match, New #1 Contenders Crowned, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens with Tom Phillips welcoming us to Phoenix. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go right to the ring and Renee Young has a mic. She introduces WWE Champion AJ Styles and out he comes. Renee asks about the Fatal 5 Way at WWE Fastlane but fans start chanting AJ's name.

AJ hits the corner and poses for the fans as they pop. Renee asks if AJ still feels in control of his own destiny for WrestleMania 34. AJ points up at the banner hanging high and says yeah, he's still in control. AJ feels like he can beat any man that steps in the ring with him. That sounds cocky but he can back it up and has backed it up his entire life. AJ says this Fatal 5 Way is a big problem because anything can happen in the ring or outside of it. AJ says it would feel good to put Kevin Owens through the announce table but there's a problem with that because Dolph Ziggler could be pinning Sami Zayn while he's doing that, and AJ would lose the WWE Title. AJ points to the steel ring steps and says they look tailor maid for Sami and he would love to put Sami's face into them but Ziggler could have Owens pinned and he would no longer be the WWE Champion. AJ gives props to Owens, Sami and Ziggler but says he can beat them all one-on-one. AJ goes to talk about Baron Corbin but the music interrupts and out he comes with a mic.

Corbin says he will stop AJ before he makes a fool out of himself by saying he can beat Corbin. Fans boo Corbin as he walks to the ring. He says he defeated Styles the last time they faced each other, for the WWE United States Title and then in his rematch. Corbin says he has AJ's number and AJ knows it, because there's a major difference between them - AJ is just an athlete and Corbin is a fighter. Corbin says he will enjoy pinning AJ for the title or maybe he'll just pin someone else. Fans are giving Corbin the "what!?" treatment now. He says either way it goes, we're looking at the new WWE Champion. The music interrupts and out comes Owens next.

Owens was so sick of hearing these two talk, he figured he would come out and shut them up. Owens says the only person going through the announce table is AJ, via Pop-Up Powerbomb. Owens runs Corbin down for how weak he looked last week. Corbin fires back. Owens says Corbin doesn't belong anywhere near the Fastlane main event but SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon has had it out for Owens since The Headbutt Heard Around The World to Vince McMahon months ago. AJ mocks Owens and asks if he got the boil that is Sami Zayn removed off his back. Owens says Sami let him down last week. Owens makes excuses for last week. The music interrupts and out comes Shane. Shane makes Corbin vs. AJ for tonight's main event. Shane also makes Owens vs. Ziggler and that match starts now. Shane introduces Dolph and out he comes. Owens argues with Shane on the stage as we go to commercial.

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens

Back from the break and the bell rings as Ziggler unloads on Owens. Owens goes to the floor for a breather. Ziggler follows but Owens turns it around and sends Ziggler into the announce table. Owens brings it back into the ring but Ziggler dropkicks him. Owens rolls right back to the floor to regroup.

Ziggler follows to the floor and slams Owens' head into the announce table a few times. Ziggler brings it back into the ring but Owens drops him and kicks him a few times. Ziggler counters once again and Owens goes back to the floor. Ziggler follows but Owens sends him into the barrier. Owens talks some trash to Ziggler as the referee counts.

They bring it back into the ring but Ziggler dropkicks Owens off the apron. Ziggler goes after Owens but Owens whips him hard into the apron. Owens brings it back into the ring but misses the senton as Ziggler rolls out of the way. Ziggler with a splash in the corner. Owens counters a neckbreaker. Ziggler blocks suplex attempts and hits one of his own. More back and forth now. Ziggler misses a splash in the corner. Owens follows up with a Corner Cannonball for a 2 count. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Owens remains in control. He brings it back into the ring but Ziggler nails a big DDT. More back and forth now. Owens blocks a superkick with a Gutbuster. Owens drops Ziggler in the corner and drops a big elbow drop from the second rope. Ziggler kicks out at 2. Owens goes to the top but Ziggler cuts him off. Ziggler climbs up for a superplex but Owens headbutts him to the mat. Ziggler runs right back up but Owens sends him back to the mat. Ziggler blocks the Frogsplash with knees. Ziggler nails a Fame-asser for a close 2 count.

Owens blocks a Zig Zag and a superkick. Ziggler avoids the Pop-Up Powerbomb and hits a Zig Zag for a close 2 count. Ziggler goes on but the music interrupts and out comes Sami Zayn. Ziggler waits for a fight as Sami runs to the ringside area. Owens takes advantage of the distraction and drops Ziggler with a superkick. Owens covers for the win.

Winner: Kevin Owens

- After the match, Owens looks surprised as Sami applauds and backs up the ramp to the back. Owens has his arm raised as we go to replays. Owens rants about the WWE Title as he leaves the ring.

- Still to come, The Riott Squad in six-woman action.

- We get a look at the updated SmackDown Top 10 list.

- Jinder Mahal is backstage walking with Sunil Singh. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Jinder Mahal is in the ring with Sunil Singh as fans boo.

Jinder says he made a startling discovery earlier today, one that shook him to his core. He believes the WWE Universe deserves to know what he found out. He says WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode has a secret but he believes in truth & transparency. Jinder says we're all in for a rude awakening. Jinder shows us who Roode voted for in the SmackDown Top 10 list. Roode voted for himself as #1. Jinder also points to how he and Randy Orton were left off Roode's list. Jinder says Roode actually thinks he deserves to be ranked higher than Orton. Jinder says Roode is a glorious egomaniac and an inglorious liar. The music interrupts and out comes Roode.

Roode says that wasn't his list on the big screen. He knocks Jinder for not even making the top 10 list. Roode says Jinder wants to be United States Champion so bad that he's trying to put Orton on him. Roode enters the ring now. Roode says Jinder knows he can't win in a fair fight. A "you can't win" chant starts up now. Jinder admits he wishes he was US Champion. Jinder wants Roode to admit he thinks he's better than Orton. Roode never said that. Jinder goes on taunting Roode about Orton and putting words in his mouth. Roode says one person he's not scared of is Jinder. Jinder says he should be because he defeated Orton. Roode yells at Jinder and tells him to forget about Orton, this is about us. They face off. The music interrupts and out comes Orton.

Orton enters the ring and faces off with Roode. They have words but Orton decks Jinder. Roode follows up and clotheslines Jinder over the top rope. Singh scrambles to the floor. Roode blocks the RKO and hits a Glorious DDT on Orton. Roode talks trash to Orton and stands tall as his music hits but Jinder comes from behind and drops Roode with The Khallas. Jinder and Singh stand tall while Roode and Orton are down now.

- We see SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan watching backstage with Shane. Bryan suggests Roode vs. Jinder at WWE Fastlane. Shane believes everyone wants to see Orton vs. Roode. They agree they're not on the same page here. They discuss the WWE Title chase now. Bryan says every decision he makes is met with resistance. Shane says only if they're made based on emotions. Shane says it's final, Roode vs. Orton at Fastlane. Bryan says whatever Shane wants and walks off.

Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. The Riott Squad

We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Becky Lynch has made her way to the ring. Naomi is out next. The Riott Squad are out next - Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan and Ruby Riott.

Logan and Naomi go at it to start. Naomi gets the upperhand and in comes Becky for the double team. Becky goes to work on Logan. Ruby tags in but Becky avoids a double suplex. Naomi comes in and helps clean house. Liv runs in but they double team her. Flair runs in and clotheslines Liv. The babyfaces stand tall in the ring as they heels regroup on the floor. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Becky has control of Ruby. Liv and Naomi go at it now. Naomi keeps control and hits the split-legged moonsault in the corner but Ruby and Logan pull Liv to safety. Naomi flies and takes the others down on the floor. Liv sends Naomi into the steel ring steps. Liv brings Naomi back into the ring for a close 2 count. Logan tags in now and keeps Naomi grounded. Logan with more offense and big shots in the corner now.

Naomi counters a move and sends Logan flying with scissors. Flair comes in and goes at it with Logan now. Flair knocks Liv and Riott off the apron. Flair with a neckbreaker and a big boot to Logan. Flair goes for Liv with a big boot but she misses and Logan takes out her knee from behind. More back and forth as chaos unfolds now. It comes down to Ruby and Becky in the ring. Ruby nails the Riott Kick and covers for the pin.

Winners: The Riott Squad

- After the match, The Riott Squad stands tall at ringside as Ruby taunts Flair.

- We see Kevin Owens backstage. Sami Zayn walks in. Owens is going to thank Sami but Sami says there's no need, he's here to thank Owens. Things have been rocky between them but Sami owes Owens for being where he belongs now - the main event. Sami says that's all because of Owens. Sami says the last thing Owens needs is another enemy now, he needs his guardian angel. Sami says he has Owens back and always does what's right and this time what's right is paying his friend back for all he's done. Sami says they need to take Shane's little plan to divide them and turn it on him. Sami says they will take the other competitors out in the Fatal 5 Way one by one and then when it comes down to Sami and Owens, Sami says he will do the right thing - lay down for Owens in the middle of the ring. Owens doesn't know what to say. Sami says all Owens needs to do is become WWE Champion and go on to main event WrestleMania. They hug and Owens looks confused.

- Still to come, Styles vs. Corbin.

- We see The New Day backstage handing out pancakes. Back to commercial.

#1 Contenders Match: The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable

Back from the break and out comes The New Day first. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable are out next. The winner of this match will face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Fastlane.

Xavier Woods and Gable go at it to start, going back and forth. Benjamin comes in and catches Woods in a big Spinebuster for a close 2 count. Benjamin with more offense and a big knee to Woods. Woods kicks out at 2 as we go back to commercial.

Back from the beak and Benjamin has Woods up top. Woods fights back and headbutts Benjamin to the mat. Woods with a missile dropkick. Kofi Kingston rallies fans from ringside. Big E gets the hot tag and unloads on Gable as he comes in. More back and forth between the two and another controversial referee call and interference from Kofi. Woods ends up getting the pin on Benjamin to win the match.

Winners and New #1 Contenders: The New Day

- After the match, The New Day celebrates their title shot as Gable and Benjamin make their exits. The New Day starts tossing pancakes at ringside but the lights go down, the music hits and out come The Bludgeon Brothers to the stage, Harper and Rowan. The Bludgeon Brothers head to the ring as The New Day watches them. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we get a backstage video from Charlotte Flair. She says if she has to put her title on the line to get to Ruby Riott, then so be it.

The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Enhancement Talents

We go to the ring and the bell rings as The Bludgeon Brothers face off with two local enhancement talents.

Rowan and Harper immediately nail dropkicks to their opponents, then take them out to the floor for more stiff punishment. They bring them back into the ring for more big power moves, including the double team slam for the pin.

Winners: The Bludgeon Brothers

- After the match, Rowan and Harper stand tall as we go to replays.

- We go to Ruby's response to the backstage video from Charlotte. Ruby challenges Naomi to a match next week and says she hasn't forgot about Flair. Ruby challenges Flair to a title match at Fastlane and says that's where Flair's world will come crumbling down.

- The announcers plug WWE Elimination Chamber and the WWE Network.

- We cut to a backstage video from Baron Corbin to hype tonight's main event.

- The announcers lead us to a video package on Shinsuke Nakamura.

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin

We go to the ring for tonight's non-title main event and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Baron Corbin is out for the main event. We see Dolph Ziggler watching backstage. Back from another break and AJ fights Corbin off. Corbin goes out and runs back into the ring, nailing a huge clothesline for a 2 count. Corbin keeps AJ grounded now. Corbin ends up hitting the ring post and going down. Styles slides through the ropes and boots Corbin into the barrier. Styles with a sliding knee to the jaw from the apron. We get a replay. Styles approaches but Corbin tosses him over the announce table. Styles comes right back, jumps to the apron and hits a Phenomenal Forearm for a close 2 count.

Corbin goes for the throat but Styles unloads with strikes. Corbin counters and slams Styles for a pin attempt. Corbin takes AJ to the top and works him over. Corbin climbs up but AJ headbutts him. AJ comes off the top but Corbin moves. Corbin nails a Deep Six for a close 2 count. Corbin has words with the referee.

AJ blocks End of Days and rolls Corbin into the Calf Crusher in the middle of the ring. Corbin breaks it by spiking AJ's head into the mat. AJ springboards up but Corbin catches him and yells at him. Styles hits Corbin and nails the Phenomenal Forearm for the win.

Winner: AJ Styles

- After the match, Styles stands tall and raises the WWE Title as we go to replays. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens hit the ring to beat AJ down as fans boo. Corbin ends up hitting End of Days on Sami and then Owens. Corbin leaves the ring as his music hits and SmackDown goes off the air.