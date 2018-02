Randy Orton vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode has been announced for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Fastlane takes place on March 11th from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio and will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34. Below is the updated card:

Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode