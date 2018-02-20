Another WWE Fastlane Title Match Revealed

The New Day defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin on tonight's WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.
The New Day will get their title shot at the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.
Below is the updated Fastlane card:
Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title
Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles
WWE United States Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos