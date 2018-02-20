WWE 205 Live Results (2/20): Mustafa Ali Takes On Jack Gallagher In A Thriller, Buddy Murphy Debuts

Welcome to our live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following the WWE Mixed Match Challenge around 10:20pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

Tonight, Mustafa Ali faces Jack Gallagher, and NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy will have his 205 Live debut match against Ariya Daivari in the final two matches of the first round in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

- Recap of last week's first round tournament matches: Mark Andrews defeating Akira Tozawa while Drew Gulak took down Tony Nese.

- Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in and preview tonight's matches: Jack Gallagher vs. Mustafa Ali and also Buddy Murphy vs. Ariya Daivari.

Buddy Murphy vs. Ariya Daivari (First Round Tournament Match)

Before the match gets going Daivari says Murphy made such a big deal cutting down to 205 pounds, but this isn't The Biggest Loser, it's 205 Live, and Murphy isn't stealing his WrestleMania moment. We also see Murphy's final weigh-in, making it under the limit.

"Buddy Murphy" chant gets going as things get started. Murphy with a hurricanrana, sending Daivari to the floor, slides out and tries to send Daivari back in the ring, but the two end up on the apron. Daivari drops Murphy on the apron and shoves him into the steel steps. Action back in the ring with Daivari hitting some big chops and sending his opponent into the corner. Murphy charges in and he gets hip tossed into the corner, pin, two.

Murphy lands a couple kicks, selling a back injury, and hits a couple clothesline. Another kick drops Daivari near the corner, Murphy heads to the top, but Daivari moves to the floor and Murphy hits a huge front flip over the top rope. He gets back up, heads to the top again and lands double knees on Daivari, pin, two. Daivari catches him with a spinning forearm, heads to the top rope, frog splash, cover, two. Hammerlock lariat, pin, 1-2-no! Daivari can't believe, McGuinness saying nobody has kicked out of that yet. Murphy recovers and hits a lightning quick pumphandle spinning slam, pin, and that will do it.

Winner: Buddy Murphy via Pinfall

- Backstage, Drake Maverick reveals the matches for the next round of the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Cedric Alexander vs. TJP, Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto, Mark Andrews vs. Drew Gulak, and finally Buddy Murphy will face the winner of Jack Gallagher and Mustafa Ali. TJP and Alexander come into the picture and talk some trash before TJP heads off.

- Kalisto tells McGuinness and Joseph to let his upcoming opponent, Roderick Strong, that "speed kills."

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado with Kalisto vs. Two Guys

No entrance for Metalik and Dorado's opponents as Dorado goes to work on poor soul number one. Metalik tagged in and gets right to walking the rope with a nice dropkick. Metalik gets distracted momentarily and the other team gets in a little bit of offense. Dorado is tagged back in and goes to work, hits a crossbody off the top rope, pin, two.

Handspring double stunner by Dorado sending both opponents to the outside. Both Metalik and Dorado up and over the top rope, dropping both wrestlers. Metalik throws one of their opponents back in the ring, Dorado up top and hits a shooting star press off the top rope, cover, and that will end this one.

Winners: Gran Metalik vs. Lince Dorado via Pinfall

- Backstage, Drew Gulak says some said he went too far last week, but only losers say things like that. He tells Andrews he's all flash and Gulak will be moving on.

- Random Location, Mark Andrews says he's going to fly right passed to Gulak (Andrews was holding the camera and did a back flip) and on his way to WrestleMania.

Jack Gallagher vs. Mustafa Ali (First Round Tournament Match)

As demanded by the GM, Gallagher out in new wrestling attire. Gallagher goes to work on Ali's shoulder and wrist. Ali having trouble getting away from Gallagher as Ali gets dropped and put into a fujiwara armbar, Ali quickly gets to the bottom rope. Some back and forth mind games are being played by both wrestlers. Multiple pin attempts from both wrestlers, none of which end in a three count.

Both get caught in the ropes, spinning kick sends Gallagher to the floor. Ali tries for a baseball slide, but Gallagher pulls up the ring apron to trap Ali, and swings away on his opponent. Referee starts up a ten count, but Ali able to make it in the ring. Crowd with a random "Rusev Day" chant as Ali chops down his opponent, pop-up dropkick followed by a hurricanrana. Facebuster by Ali as he tries to go up top, Gallagher stops up for a moment, Ali goes up, but gets stopped.

Both men up on the second rope, Gallagher yanks Ali's arm over the top rope and then sends Ali straight into the ring post, pin, two. Gallagher continues to work the arm, but almost gets pinned in the process. Gallagher gets sent to the outside, Ali goes for a corkscrew over the top rope and Gallagher apparently moved out of the way. It kind of looked like Gallagher wasn't expecting him to come over like that, weird spot. Referee with a ten count, Ali took to nine to get back in.

Ali keeps getting caught in armbars, but is able to break out of them. Ali on the apron now, throws Gallagher's face into the top turnbuckle and heads to the second rope. Gallagher locks in yet another armbar, Ali shoves him off. Gallagher with a running dropkick that sends Ali from the second rope all the way to the barricade! Oh my! Crowd woke up for that bump. Gallagher doesn't wait and throws Ali shoulder first into the edge of barricade. Action back in the ring, scoop slam into the corner, pin, two. Gallagher with multiple hard elbows to the side of the head, tries for another pin, two! Gallagher looks to be getting a bit frustrated. He sits Ali on the top rope and tries for a back suplex, but Ali flips and lands on his feet. Spinning DDT and 054 for the win. That match really picked up at the end, wow! Nigel McGuinness standing and clapping after that one.

Winner: Mustafa Ali via Pinfall

- Next week, Cedric Alexander vs. TJP along with Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto.