How Was This Week's WWE Mixed Match Challenge Live Viewership?, First Round Of MMC Wraps, More

By Marc Middleton | February 20, 2018

The first round of WWE's Mixed Match Challenge wrapped tonight in Phoenix as WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Apollo and Nia Jax to advance.

Flair and Roode will now face Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso in a Week 9 match-up. Next week's show will feature Sasha Banks and Finn Balor vs. Asuka and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz in the first 2nd round match.

Live viewership for this week's show on Facebook Watch peaked at 76,500 viewers. Last week's episode peaked at 72,400 live viewers.

