Nia Jax On If She's Excited For Ronda Rousey's WWE Debut, Sasha Banks Dissing Rousey, Seth Rollins

Nia Jax talked to Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry on Busted Open on Tuesday. During the interview she talked about how excited she is for Ronda Rousey's WWE debut, the respect she has for Asuka, her career in WWE so far and more. You can watch the interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

Being excited for Ronda Rousey's WWE debut:

"I'm very excited. Ronda Rousey was a huge part in the women's revolution around the world and part of the WWE and now she's coming to the WWE. It's going to be absolutely amazing. She's so talented and has so many things to bring to us. It's literally going to expand the women's division and people don't realize how much she's going to bring to us and how far it's going to take us. I personally am very excited for her to come. She's willing to put in the hard work. I've seen her put in the hard work in the UFC and how hard she worked to get to where she got. I know she's going to prove herself in the WWE. I'm very excited to step in the ring with her and see what we can do together.

"I have nothing but positive things to say for anyone who wants to come to the WWE because it is not an easy place to get into and not an easy place to get through, so if you feel like you can make it here and get through, I say welcome. Let's do it."

Ronda Rousey needing to show respect to the locker room:

"Respect is #1 in this business. You definitely have to walk into the door with a lot of respect: a lot of eye contact, a lot of handshakes, introducing yourself. We are a very tight-knit family at WWE. We are very protective of our family. When an outsider comes in, you want to make sure the outsider is worthy to step into the family. When Sasha Banks says she had nothing nice to say (on a previous episode of Busted Open), it's not necessarily that she wants to go out and be mean, but rather making sure that this outsider is worthy to step into her family."

John Cena vs The Rock at Wrestlemania 28 being her inspiration to be a wrestler:

"I got to sit front row with my aunt and watch Dwayne and just see the energy not just in the ring, but the fans. At the end of the day, they are what make us who we are, and just seeing their energy and passion that they had watching that match is what gave me the bug. I said 'oh my god, I want to do this. I want to put on a great match and I want these people to be interested in what I'm doing'."

Seth Rollins's Gauntlet Match performance on Raw:

"I was standing by Gorilla staring at the screen just watching and these guys were putting on an amazing show. Seth Rollins, I think, tore the house down. All of them did, but Seth outdid everyone.

"Seth has always been such a great athlete. You've always seen that since he's been on the road, but watching last night made me a bigger fan of his. It was really cool. I almost forgot I was on the show!"

