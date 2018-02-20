WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Brackets Revealed, Buddy Murphy Makes WWE 205 Live Debut (Videos)

WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy made his WWE 205 Live debut on tonight's show and defeated Ariya Daivari in a first round match in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. The first round then wrapped with Mustafa Ali defeating Jack Gallagher in the main event.

The tournament brackets were revealed tonight and they look like this:

First Round

* Cedric Alexander defeated Gran Metalik

* TJP defeated Tyler Bate

* Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami

* Kalisto defeated Lince Dorado

* Mustafa Ali defeated Jack Gallagher

* Buddy Murphy defeated Ariya Daivari

* Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese

* Mark Andrews defeated Akira Tozawa

Quarter-Finals

* Cedric Alexander vs. TJP

* Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto

* Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy

* Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews

Semi-Finals

* Cedric Alexander or TJP vs. Roderick Strong or Kalisto

* Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy vs. Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews

Finals at WrestleMania 34

* Cedric Alexander or TJP or Roderick Strong or Kalisto

vs.

* Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy or Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews

Below are photos and videos from tonight's tournament matches:

It's NO SECRET that @WWE_Murphy IMPRESSED in his #205Live debut as he advances in the #Cruiserweight Championship Tournament! pic.twitter.com/TEhlzN3yDk — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2018

Which match are YOU most looking forward to in the next round of the @WWE #Cruiserweight Championship tournament?!@CedricAlexander & @MegaTJP are set to square off NEXT WEEK on #205Live! pic.twitter.com/YDOpQZFupq — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2018