WrestlingInc.com

WWE Cruiserweight Title Tournament Brackets Revealed, Buddy Murphy Makes WWE 205 Live Debut (Videos)

By Marc Middleton | February 20, 2018

WWE NXT Superstar Buddy Murphy made his WWE 205 Live debut on tonight's show and defeated Ariya Daivari in a first round match in the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. The first round then wrapped with Mustafa Ali defeating Jack Gallagher in the main event.

The tournament brackets were revealed tonight and they look like this:

First Round
* Cedric Alexander defeated Gran Metalik
* TJP defeated Tyler Bate
* Roderick Strong defeated Hideo Itami
* Kalisto defeated Lince Dorado
* Mustafa Ali defeated Jack Gallagher
* Buddy Murphy defeated Ariya Daivari
* Drew Gulak defeated Tony Nese
* Mark Andrews defeated Akira Tozawa

Quarter-Finals
* Cedric Alexander vs. TJP
* Roderick Strong vs. Kalisto
* Mustafa Ali vs. Buddy Murphy
* Drew Gulak vs. Mark Andrews

Semi-Finals
* Cedric Alexander or TJP vs. Roderick Strong or Kalisto
* Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy vs. Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews

Finals at WrestleMania 34
* Cedric Alexander or TJP or Roderick Strong or Kalisto
vs.
* Mustafa Ali or Buddy Murphy or Drew Gulak or Mark Andrews

WWE 205 Live Results (2/20): Mustafa Ali Takes On Jack Gallagher In A Thriller, Buddy Murphy Debuts
See Also
WWE 205 Live Results (2/20): Mustafa Ali Takes On Jack Gallagher In A Thriller, Buddy Murphy Debuts

Below are photos and videos from tonight's tournament matches:
















Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top