Top WWE Stars Team Up After 205 Live, Shinsuke Nakamura Video Package, Ruby Riott On Her Title Shot

- Shinsuke Nakamura did not appear on this week's WWE SmackDown but they did air this video package on the Royal Rumble winner.

- The dark main event after this week's WWE 205 Live tapings in Phoenix saw Nakamura and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

- As noted, Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Riott tweeted the following on the match: