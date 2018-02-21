Nia Jax Attacks (Video), Big WWE NXT Main Event Tonight, The New Day - Dasha Fuentes Shenanigans

- As noted, The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos is now official for the March WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Above is new video of Dasha Fuentes trying to interview Big E, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston after their win on last night's show. Like every Fallout video with The New Day, this one is full of shenanigans.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* The Velveteen Dream vs. No Way Jose

* Nikki Cross vs. Vanessa Borne

* The Forgotten Sons (Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake) vs. enhancement talents

* Career vs. Title: Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas

NXT spoilers for tonight are at this link.

- Nia Jax is finally finished with Titus Worldwide after she and Apollo lost to WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in last night's WWE Mixed Match Challenge. Below is video of Jax berating Titus O'Neil, Dana Brooke and Apollo before dropping Dana with a Samoan Drop. It looks like Jax vs. Brooke will happen soon on RAW as the two also had words during the match.