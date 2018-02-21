Ring of Honor has announced ROH World Champion Dalton Castle will take on Jay Lethal at their 16th Anniversary Show on March 9 in Las Vegas. In the promo above, Lethal says he stands the number one contender at the moment and has gone through a lot to get back to this spot.

"Look at my track record, Dalton. Look at what I have done," Lethal said. "Look at the line of people I have beat! I beat Jay Briscoe when he was unbeatable. I beat two people in one day. I've been humiliated, put in a hospital, my head has been shaved! And I have made it to this moment. One more time, I will become the Ring of Honor World Champion."

Lethal's last run as ROH World Champion lasted 427 days, fourth longest behind Bryan Danielson (462), Nigel McGuinness (545), and Samoa Joe (645).

Also announced for the card, ROH World Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns will face the The Briscoes. Below is the full card:

* Dalton Castle (c) with The Boys vs. Jay Lethal (ROH World Championship)

* Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship)