Big Props For WWE 205 Live Match, The Robe Warriors On Their WWE MMC Win (Video), Carlito

By Marc Middleton | February 21, 2018

- Above is video of The Robe Warriors, WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, talking to Dasha Fuentes after their Mixed Match Challenge win over Apollo and Nia Jax last night. Flair gives props to Jax but says she and Roode are the team to beat. Roode says now they're ready to beat another SmackDown team, Rusev and Lana. Flair does her best Lana impersonation before they "wooo!" and leave together.

- Former WWE United States Champion Carlito turns 39 years old today while former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Oliver Grey turns 31, Mexican legend Dos Caras turns 67, Impact star Crimson (Mayweather) turns 33 and Impact star Tyrus turns 45. Also, today would have been the 57th birthday for former WWE Women's Champion Bertha Faye.

- Last night's WWE 205 Live main event between Mustafa Ali and Jack Gallagher is receiving rave reviews from fans and wrestlers on social media. As noted, Ali defeated Gallagher to wrap the first round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. WWE 205 Live Producer Adam Pearce tweeted the following on the match:


