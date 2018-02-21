WrestlingInc.com

WWE UK Star Pulled From Event, Full Bill DeMott Training Seminar Video, Samir Singh Update (Video)

By Marc Middleton | February 21, 2018

- Above is full video from a recent Monster Factory training seminar with former WWE Head Coach Bill DeMott. The video runs almost 3 hours.

- Pro Wrestling Elite has announced that WWE UK Superstar Wolfgang has been pulled from their Elite Rumble V event on Saturday, March 17th due to his WWE commitments. Wolfgang was set to face Bram in singles action but Joe Coffey will be replacing him.

- Samir Singh tweeted the following update today after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL back in January:


