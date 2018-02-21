WINC Podcast (2/21): WWE SmackDown Review, Elimination Chamber, Will Ronda Rousey Get Booed?

Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein are back for the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. podcast. Today's guest host is Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. Topics include:

- WWE SmackDown Review

- Elimination Chamber preview.

- Changes to 205 Live.

- Dolph Ziggler's new WWE contract.

- Vince McMahon trying to run the XFL and WWE.

- The potential of veteran stars (Dillinger, Ziggler) working in NXT.

- AJ Styles' latest WWE Championship run.

- Becky Lynch being underutilized.

- Will Ronda Rousey get booed or cheered at Elimination Chamber?

- Injury updates on Samoa Joe, Big Cass, and Jeff Hardy.

- The guys discuss WrestleMania 34.

And more!

You can subscribe to the Wrestling Inc. Podcast on iTunes and on YouTube.