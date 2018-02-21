Bullet Club Have To Keep Kenny Omega And Cody Rhodes Apart In Latest 'Being The Elite'

After months of tension, Cody attacked Kenny Omega at NJPW New Beginning in an attempt to take over as leader of the Bullet Club. Kota Ibushi ran down to make the save for Omega. Omega and Cody will have a one-on-one match at ROH Supercard of Honor XII in April.

Above is episode 93 ("Pull Apart") of Being the Elite featuring The Young Bucks heading to Australia for NJPW's first-ever tour in the country. Also, a meeting is called to try and hammer out Cody and Kenny Omega's issues, but things didn't go so great.

Before that, tension continued as Cody and The Young Bucks went to their gate, Cody saw Omega filming his own video and ended up turning the other way so they didn't go past him.

On the flight, Cody sat next to Matt Jackson and wondered if Omega asked The Young Bucks if he could tag with Kota Ibushi. "I don't think so," Matt replied. Cody then stirred the pot a bit.

"I can't get a read on Kenny, Cody said. "There's the Kenny I know-- I don't know if you saw the New Japan World video that just came out, Kenny said you guys were the greatest tag team in the world. Greatest junior...tag team in the world. ... I don't think he meant it condescendingly, more like qualifying, ya know, 'Major League. Bush League. Heavyweights. Vanilla midgets.'"

In another scene, Kenny Omega looked to get Chase Owens on "Team Kenny" and did so by making a bet. If he made a shot in basketball, Owens would be on his team, if he missed, Owens could do whatever he wanted. Omega made the shot. Owens is teaming up with Omega and Kota Ibushi against Marty Scurll, Adam Page, and Cody at NJPW/ROH Honor Rising on February 23.

In the final scene, The Young Bucks called a meeting to talk about the divide within the group, and it's not between the Being the Elite group and the NJPW group (Guerrillas of Destiny, Bad Luck Fale, etc), it's Cody and Kenny. Cody walks in on the meeting and says, "Someone call a meeting? I didn't call a meeting." Kenny follows shortly after and goes right after Cody.

"Well, there he is, the snake in the grass. The three star savior. Hey Cody!"

Cody asked if he saw the sign, it says "Bullet Club." Omega responded, he did and he's the leader of it. Cody stood up, took off his jacket to fight, and then said "touch me and I'll sue!" Cody then grabbed a chair and launched it at Omega, it went sailing over his head and the group had to keep the two sides from getting at each other.

