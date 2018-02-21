Nia Jax On If The WWE Women's Division Is Lacking Anything, Asuka's Toughness, Loving Wrestling

As noted, Nia Jax talked to Dave LaGreca and Mark Henry on Busted Open on Tuesday. During the interview she talked about the WWE women's division, the respect she has for Asuka, her career in WWE so far and more. You can watch the interview in the video above, they sent us these highlights:

Her respect for Asuka:

"I have great respect for Asuka as a performer and as a wrestler. She has done so much before she even got here to the WWE. That woman is as tough as fricken nails. She's as tough as they get. I'm so excited because she's one of the toughest competitors I've ever been in the ring with. She also has a side to her that is a little sexy. It's always cool that as a woman to show that we can go out there and kick some butt, but there is that sexy side of us that we like to show off.

"Badass women can have a sexy side to them. Ain't nothing wrong with that."

Being the "Braun Strowman"/"Mark Henry" of the women's division and if the division is lacking anything talent wise:

"I'm honored to even be mentioned in the same category. I don't know what we're lacking, honestly. We have such versatility. We have our champ that, she is very conniving and has that attitude and smart. We have our veteran Mickie who comes in and she still goes out every night and puts such a great show on for us. She teaches the young girls how to work and how to do stuff out there. We have Paige who still is contributing with her amazing talent. We have Bayley the hugger who you literally want to hug. She's such a sweetheart but has such great talent. You have Sasha who has a great arsenal as well. There's really nothing else I can think of."

Coming from NXT to having a big match with Asuka at Elimination Chamber:

"It's been a dream (where I am now). It's something that I didn't think I always wanted to do. It's something that I got a taste of in the ring and have fallen completely head over heels in love with. It feels like 4 years has gone with a blink of an eye because I'm still learning every day. Just watching the men on Raw [on Monday] night I was absorbing everything I could."

