WWE Hypes Nikki Cross Vs. Vanessa Borne 'Playdate', Elias Hits Drift Away (Video), Brie Bella Video

- Above is the third episode of Brie Bella's "Total Mommy" series from The Bella Twins' YouTube channel.

- As noted, tonight's WWE NXT episode will feature Nikki Cross vs. Vanessa Borne, The Velveteen Dream vs. No Way Jose, Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake vs. two enhancement talents plus a Career vs. Title main event with Johnny Gargano vs. NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. WWE posted the following teaser on Cross vs. Borne:

Vanessa Borne readies for a punishing playdate with Nikki Cross Nikki Cross is always on the lookout for new "friends" to "play with," and Vanessa Borne is next in line. Cross' notion of "playing," it must be noted, is what other Superstars might consider a horror show. The unpredictable SAnitY member finds twisted amusement in dismantling her competition. Borne, however, won't be easily intimidated. A former Mae Young Classic competitor, Borne is double-tough, plenty mean and oozing confidence. She's also not above breaking rules to gain the advantage. Can Borne match Cross' fistic fire and score what would be the biggest win of her young NXT career? Or will it be the Scottish terror's delight to ravage another "friend"? Watch Nikki Cross and Vanessa Borne tear into each other tonight on NXT.

- WWE posted this video looking at Elias hitting his Drift Away finisher on various opponents: