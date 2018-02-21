WrestlingInc.com

WWE UK Stars Set For Event, Charlotte Flair On The Riott Squad & Fastlane, Becky Lynch In Commercial

By Marc Middleton | February 21, 2018

- Becky Lynch appears in this new commercial for the WWE SuperCard mobile game.

- WWE UK Superstars Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate have been announced for the April 29th Destiny Wrestling event in Toronto. WWE UK Champion Dunne also holds the Destiny World Title. Destiny is the Canadian indie promotion that is affiliated with Santino Marella's Battle Arts Academy.

- As noted, Ruby Riott vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is now official for the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Flair took to Twitter today and wrote the following on the match:


