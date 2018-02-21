CM Punk Trolls With 'All In' Tweet, Chris Jericho On Kenny Omega Joining His Cruise, New MLW Matches

- Kenny Omega is confirmed to attend the inaugural voyage of Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea". Kenny joins a stacked Ring of Honor roster who will be wrestling at sea. In addition to Omega's matches on the ship, there will be a "Sea of Honor" tournament featuring fellow Bullet Club members Cody, Young Bucks, Marty Scurll, and Adam Page, as well as current Ring of Honor World Champion Dalton Castle, The Briscoes, Brandi Rhodes, Jay Lethal, Christopher Daniels, Kazarian and Delirious where the winner gets a shot at the Ring of Honor World Title.

"After having the best match of my career against Kenny Omega, I'm stoked to announce that he is coming aboard the Rock N Wrestling Rager At Sea!" said Jericho. "I'm super excited to see what kind of excitement and thrills he's gonna bring to the first ever Jericho Cruise... once again we are gonna make history together!"

Chris Jericho's "Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager At Sea" is sailing from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas on October 27 – October 31, 2018. Jericho, will be the cruise director and will be joined by many of his closest musician, comedian and wrestling friends, including Jim Ross, Diamond Dallas Page, Mick Foley, Ricky The Dragon Steamboat, Rey Mysterio, Raven, Jim Breuer, FOZZY, Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, Kyng, The Stir, Blizzard of Ozzy and many more. Cabins are now available at chrisjerichocruise.com.

- Sami Callihan vs. Brody King and MVP vs. Low Ki has been signed for MLW: Spring Break '18 on March 8th at Gilt Nightclub in Orlando. Also scheduled for the event are Matt Riddle vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor and Jimmy Havoc vs. Shane "Swerve" Strickland in the World Heavyweight Championship Semi-Finals as well as "Bad Boy" Joey Janela vs. Darby Allin in a "Fans Bring The Weapons" match. More matches and wrestlers will be announced in the coming days and weeks at MLW.com. Ticket prices range from $15-$45 with a limited number of VIP Packages also available at MLWTickets.com.

See Also Joe Rogan On If Floyd Mayweather Could Beat CM Punk In An MMA Fight

- Former WWE Superstar CM Punk trolled wrestling fans this week by posting an "All In" tweet, which is the title of the upcoming Cody Rhodes - Young Bucks event on September 1st. Punk, who (0-1) is rumored to be fighting fellow winless fighter Mike Jackson (0-1) at UFC 225 in Chicago on June 9th, wrote: