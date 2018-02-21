WrestlingInc.com

The Miz Knocks WWE Elimination Chamber Opponents, The Usos Hype WWE Fastlane Match, SmackDown Top 10

By Marc Middleton | February 21, 2018

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Phoenix.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos took to Twitter today and wrote the following on their WWE Fastlane defense against The New Day.


The Miz On Why He Didn't Want To Do John Cena Storyline At First
- WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz tweeted the following today on his Elimination Chamber opponents for Sunday's big match - Braun Strowman, John Cena, Elias, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. As noted, the match will start with three Superstars - Miz and 2 others. Elias will enter the match at #7.


