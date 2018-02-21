WrestlingInc.com

Alexa Bliss Hypes Buddy Murphy's WWE 205 Live Debut, SmackDown Social Media Stats, Upcoming WWE Toys

By Marc Middleton | February 21, 2018

- Courtesy of Ringside Collectibles, above is more video of new WWE toys on display at the recent 2018 New York Toy Fair.

- Tuesday's WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen's social media TV ratings, behind Jimmy Kimmel Live. SmackDown had a total of 876,000 interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week - 53,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 742,000 unique interactions on Instagram and 82,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is up from last week's episode, which had a total of 831,000 interactions - 56,000 interactions on Facebook, 689,000 interactions on Instagram and 86,000 interactions on Twitter.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss took to Twitter last night during WWE 205 Live and marked out for her fiance Buddy Murphy winning his debut match over Ariya Daivari. As noted, the WWE NXT Superstar will now face Mustafa Ali in the second round of the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament. Bliss made the following tweet on Murphy's debut and also wrote "205 Live !" 20 minutes before but that tweet was deleted.


