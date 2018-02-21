How Was This Week's WWE RAW Viewership With The Two-Hour Gauntlet Match And Women's Main Event?

Monday's WWE RAW, featuring a six-woman main event with RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville losing to Sasha Banks, Bayley and Mickie James, drew 3.282 million viewers. This is up from last week's 3.105 million viewers. This week's show featured a two-hour Gauntlet Match at opened the show with Braun Strowman defeating John Cena, Elias, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

For this week's show, the first hour drew 3.518 million viewers (last week's hour 1 - 3.262 million), the second hour drew 3.509 million viewers (last week's hour 2 - 3.216 million) and the final hour drew 2.821 million viewers (last week's hour 3 - 2.837 million).

RAW was #1 for the night in viewership this week, for the second week in a row. RAW was also #1 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, for the third week in a row.

Below is our 2018 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 1st Episode: 2.865 million viewers

January 8th Episode: 2.766 million viewers

January 15th Episode: 3.250 million viewers

January 22nd Episode: 4.530 million viewers (RAW 25)

January 29th Episode: 3.395 million viewers (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 5th Episode: 3.055 million viewers

February 12th Episode: 3.105 million viewers

February 19th Episode: 3.282 million viewers

February 26th Episode:

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Source: ShowBuzz Daily