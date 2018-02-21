Brazilian Superstars Train At The WWE PC (Video), Goldust Wants Your Second Chance Votes, WWE Stock

- Above is new video of Brazilian Superstars Cezar Bononi and Adrian Jaoude training with WWE Strength & Conditioning Coach Sean Hayes at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

- WWE stock was down 2.39% today, closing at $35.53 per share. Today's high was $36.52 and the low was $35.51.

See Also Bruce Prichard On Goldust Wanting To Get Breast Implants, Goldberg Hating WWE Backstage Segment

- Goldust is calling on fans to remember his "Rose Gold" tag team with Mandy Rose when they cast their Second Chance vote in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge during Week 11. The team was one of the most popular MMC teams with fans online but they lost to Naomi and SmackDown Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso in Week 4. Goldust wrote: