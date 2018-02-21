Backstage Update On Dolph Ziggler's New WWE Contract, How Much He Was Making Before

As noted earlier via Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Dolph Ziggler recently signed a new two-year deal with WWE that is worth a $1.5 million downside guarantee per year.

Barrasso reported this week that Ziggler's previous WWE contract was worth a downside guarantee of $1 million per year. WWE sees the extra half million dollars as money well-spent as it keeps the 13-year veteran with the company and happy.

There had been rumors of the 37 year old looking to leave WWE but he always planned on re-signing with the company. Ziggler made the decision to stay with WWE as his brand is best served there. WWE overpaying Ziggler indicates that they consider him a necessary piece of their machine.

Ziggler will face Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn and WWE Champion AJ Styles in the Fatal 5 Way main event of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 11th. No word yet on what WWE has planned for him at WrestleMania 34.

