Aiden English Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero, Ric Flair Partners With YouTube Star; 205 Bracket

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is partnering with YouTube star Anwar Jibawi for content to be revealed soon. The Nature Boy posted this teaser with Jibawi today and noted that content will be coming soon.

- WWE has released a printable bracket for the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament as we go into the quarter-finals. You can download the PDF file at this link.

- Aiden English took to Instagram this week while WWE was in El Paso, TX and posted a tribute to his late father-in-law, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The SmackDown Superstar is married to Shaul Guerrero, daughter to Eddie and Vickie Guerrero. English wrote: