Aiden English Pays Tribute To Eddie Guerrero, Ric Flair Partners With YouTube Star; 205 Bracket

- WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is partnering with YouTube star Anwar Jibawi for content to be revealed soon. The Nature Boy posted this teaser with Jibawi today and noted that content will be coming soon.
- WWE has released a printable bracket for the WWE Cruiserweight Title tournament as we go into the quarter-finals. You can download the PDF file at this link.
- Aiden English took to Instagram this week while WWE was in El Paso, TX and posted a tribute to his late father-in-law, WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero. The SmackDown Superstar is married to Shaul Guerrero, daughter to Eddie and Vickie Guerrero. English wrote:
I'm not taking a selfie or snapping a picture of myself here...that's because this isn't about me. And honestly, it's not really about you. It's about what you've given me. Something you never knew you'd be doing. It's about the greatest gift I've ever had in my life. The gift you and the woman I now get to call "mom" gave me is a blessing beyond words. And that's what this is about. It's about her. She fills my day with love, laughter, joy and endless support. She sees me as I am and takes it all in with full heart - a job not always so easy. And here we are tonight in hers and your hometown to do what you spent your whole life doing to raise and support her and the family. I'm working tonight to try to do the same for her and to do the same for our future family. Here's to work. Here's to home. Here's to familia. And here's to her.