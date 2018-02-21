NJPW Champion Injured, ROH WOH Tournament Match Mandy Leon Vs. Madison Rayne, Manhattan Mayhem Card

- Above is a first-round match between Mandy Leon and Madison Rayne in the ROH Women of Honor Tournament to crown the division's inaugural champion. It is a 16-woman, single elimination style format. The match was called by Ian Riccaboni, Colt Cabana, and Deonna Purrazzo, who is also wrestling in the tournament. The end came when Rayne missed a dive off the top rope and Leon hit Astral Projection (Pumphandle half nelson driver) to pick up the pinfall victory and move on to the next round.

Official @Women_of_Honor Championship Tournament Brackets... who will become the first ever #WOH Champion? pic.twitter.com/hjAQLYzQKa — Women of Honor (@Women_of_Honor) February 14, 2018

- NJPW announced one-half of the IWGP Tag Team Champions, EVIL, will miss the 46th Anniversary on March 6 due to a fractured orbital bone. EVIL and SANADA were originally going to take on YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto, but that has now been changed to SANADA vs. YOSHI-HASHI. The injury came during NJPW's four-day Australian tour.

- Ring of Honor's next live event is Manhattan Mayhem on March 3 and the company has revealed some of the first matches for the card. Although no match has been announced yet for her, Tenille Dashwood (Emma) is also scheduled to be at the event. Below is the partial card:

* Cody vs. Flip Gordon (Fans choose the stipulation: Lumber Jack Match, 2 out of 3 Falls, or If Gordon wins, he competes at All In)

* Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Shane Taylor vs. Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Marty Scurll (Ultimate Mayhem Match)

* Punishment Martinez vs. Soberano Jr.

* Dalton Castle and Volador Jr. vs. Jay Lethal and Ultimo Guerrero

(Video courtesy of ROH)