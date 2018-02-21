Johnny Gargano Leaves WWE NXT (Videos)

As seen above, tonight's WWE NXT main event saw Johnny Gargano lose a Career vs. Title match to NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. Per the stipulation, Gargano must now leave NXT. The match saw interference by Tommaso Ciampa, Zelina Vega and Candice LeRae.

Below is post-match video of a somber Gargano leaving the arena with his wife as the roster and others look on, including NXT General Manager William Regal.

Gargano tweeted the following after the loss: