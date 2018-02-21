WrestlingInc.com

Johnny Gargano Leaves WWE NXT (Videos)

By Marc Middleton | February 21, 2018

As seen above, tonight's WWE NXT main event saw Johnny Gargano lose a Career vs. Title match to NXT Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas. Per the stipulation, Gargano must now leave NXT. The match saw interference by Tommaso Ciampa, Zelina Vega and Candice LeRae.

WWE NXT Recap (2/21): Johnny Gargano Leaves NXT?, Velveteen Dream Dances On No Way Jose, Nikki Cross
See Also
WWE NXT Recap (2/21): Johnny Gargano Leaves NXT?, Velveteen Dream Dances On No Way Jose, Nikki Cross

Below is post-match video of a somber Gargano leaving the arena with his wife as the roster and others look on, including NXT General Manager William Regal.

Gargano tweeted the following after the loss:


Related Articles

Comments

Please see the Comments FAQ and make sure that you agree to our rules before posting.

Recent Headlines

WWE Elimination Chamber Live Coverage This Sunday

Most Popular

Back To Top