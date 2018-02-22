WrestlingInc.com

SmackDown Stars Added To RAW Live Event, Rusev On Being Off TV, WWE NXT Feud Continues Backstage

By Marc Middleton | February 22, 2018

- Above is new backstage video of Christy St. Cloud talking to The Velveteen Dream after his win over No Way Jose on last night's WWE NXT episode. Tyler Bate briefly interrupts and that doesn't sit well with Dream. Dream wants a sip of Bate's water but he gets more than a sip. A match between Bate and Dream has been brewing for a few weeks now.

- Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in a "SmackDown Special Attraction" match has been added to the March 16th RAW live event from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Owens' scheduled appearance at World of Wheels in Winnipeg that same day has been nixed.

- Rusev tweeted the following photo of he and Lana this week, commenting on how they have been off WWE TV:


