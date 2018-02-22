NXT Star Has Been Out Of Action After Undergoing Breast Augmentation Surgery (Photos)

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have both been out of action since late November. Royce last wrestled at the NXT television tapings on November 29th, where she lost to NXT Women's Champion Ember Moon. While Kay was in Royce's corner, her last match was a couple of weeks earlier in a losing effort to Kairi Sane at an NXT live event on November 16th.

Kay has reportedly been out of action after undergoing breast augmentation surgery, according to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WebMD notes that people who have the surgery should not do any heavy lifting for up to six weeks after the procedure.

Kay posted this photo on her Instagram last week:

Happy Valentine's Day ?????? A post shared by Billie Kay (@billiekaywwe) on Feb 14, 2018 at 11:55am PST

While there was nothing mentioned in The Observer about Royce, she did post this photo on her Instagram earlier this week:

Below are some photos of the Iconic Duo from mid-2015:

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

