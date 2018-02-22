WrestlingInc.com

Backstage News On Who Is Responsible For Jeff Jarrett's Upcoming WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

By Marc Middleton | February 22, 2018

WWE shocked the wrestling world earlier this month when they confirmed TNA co-founder Jeff Jarrett for the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame class. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated reports that Triple H is the man who made the induction possible.

It was noted that Jarrett does have some supporters in WWE. The obvious allies would be WWE Champion AJ Styles and WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode but Jarrett is also close with WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, who are close to Triple H.

Barrasso also pointed to another possible twist in the Jarrett story - his future with WWE. There's no word yet on if Triple H will try to bring Jarrett on to work with the WWE NXT brand, as he has done with Jeremy Borash, another longtime TNA employee.

As noted before, Jarrett revealed in a TMZ interview that WWE called him back in January to discuss the induction. The call came shortly after Jarrett completed WWE-sponsored rehab for alcoholism.

